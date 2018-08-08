Wayne County Commissioners hear preliminary tax dollar requests during first August meeting

Wayne County began the new fiscal year on July 1 and the Wayne County Commissioners heard budget requests for the new year Tuesday morning at their meeting.

Kevin Davis, Jared Heithold and Amy Topp, representing the Wayne County Ag Society and Heather Headley and Lara Lanphear, representing the Wayne County Library Association made reports to the commissioners ahead of preliminary tax dollar requests.

Wayne County Ag Society requested an additional $19,960.99 in funding, bringing their total request to $110,000. Davis and Heithold said the increase was to cover repairs to the fairgrounds grandstands and surrounding concrete. They also discussed wanting to build a new 4H building on the grounds.

The Commissioners told the Ag Society that they support improvements at the fairgrounds, but would have liked to see more specific information like an engineering report to go along with the request. The Commissioners unanimously voted to approve a $10,000 increase for the Ag Society bringing their total to $100,039.01.

Wayne County Library Association requested the same amount as last year, $13,000. Both the Carroll Fire District #1 and Wakefield Fire District #9 requested less money than they had the year previous. The commissioners approved $78,700.14 for Carroll Fire District #1, $82,220.16 for Wayne Fire District #2, $65,500 for Hoskins Fire District #3, $47,960 for Winside Fire District #4 and $110,000 for Wakefield Fire District #9.

Mark Casey, highway superintendent, made a report to the commissioners about road updates including fixing signage on 562 Road. Casey also discussed dam inspection results for the Dangberg dam and a litter reduction grant. Casey and the commissioners also agreed that the DMV's overweight/oversize vehicles permit will be added to the county's website.

Berggren Architects updated the commissioners on the progress of the courthouse exterior project. The team presented a stack of plans that included spec photos, plans for joints, masonry and carpentry.

The project will bring the courthouse close to the look of the original 1890's design of the building. Berggren representatives are in the process of planning a pre-bid conference that will be required for masons bidding on the project to ensure that the Wayne County courthouse will have the most skilled workers as possible working on it.

David Levy, from Baird Holm, LLP presented the commissioners with a $2.5 million performance bond for NextEra. The bond is to cover road repairs should NextEra not fix damaged county roads or not fix them to the county's liking.

Emergency manager Nic Kemnitz brought the 2018 Wayne County Local Emergency Operation Plan before the commissioners. The plan is renewed every five years.

The next Wayne County commissioners meeting will be held Tuesday, Aug. 21 at 9 a.m. in the county courthouse.