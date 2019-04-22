Wayne county bridge work to begin in May

According to a press release from Wayne County Highway Superintendent Mark Casey, the Wayne County bridge replacement project will start southwest of Wayne around May 6.

Bridge C009003315, located on 574th Avenue about one quarter mile south of Grainland Road will be under construction starting around May 6. A signed detour will be maintained going east one mile on Grainland, then south one and one half miles on 573rd, then back west on 854th. This detour will include crossing the Wilke truss bridge on 854th, which is currently restricted to Weight Limit- 23 Tons. Casey advised to plan activities in this area accordingly.