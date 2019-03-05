Home / News / Wayne Country Club Shows off newly renovated Club House at Wayne Chamber Coffee

Wayne Country Club Shows off newly renovated Club House at Wayne Chamber Coffee

Fri, 05/03/2019 - 11:28am Sarah Lentz

The Wayne Country Club hosted Wayne Chamber Coffee on Friday, May 3. The golfers welcomed the public to the newly renovated club house that was finished earlier this winter. Rusty Parker, Wayne Country Club president, and Troy Harder, golf pro, thanked City officials, donors, various Wayne Country Club board members and those involved in the construction for their support. The next Chamber Coffee will be held at Swans Apparel on May 10.

The Wayne Herald

Mailing Address:
114 Main Street
Wayne, NE 68787
Phone: 402-375-2600
 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to My Wayne News Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here