Wayne Country Club Shows off newly renovated Club House at Wayne Chamber Coffee
Fri, 05/03/2019 - 11:28am Sarah Lentz
The Wayne Country Club hosted Wayne Chamber Coffee on Friday, May 3. The golfers welcomed the public to the newly renovated club house that was finished earlier this winter. Rusty Parker, Wayne Country Club president, and Troy Harder, golf pro, thanked City officials, donors, various Wayne Country Club board members and those involved in the construction for their support. The next Chamber Coffee will be held at Swans Apparel on May 10.