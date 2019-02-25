Wayne Community Schools to interview principal candidates

Wayne Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Lenihan has issued the following invitation to the community:

"Please join us and take the opportunity to meet the three interview candidates for the High School Principal position at Wayne Community Schools. We will host the candidate forums from 4:45 – 5:30 p.m. in the Wayne High School Commons Area. The forum will provide all attendees the opportunity to hear from and interact with the principal candidates. All community members are welcome to attend one or all of the following sessions from 4:45 – 5:30 p.m.:

Wednesday, Feb. 27 – Mr. Matt Farup, current 7-12 Principal at Lincoln Christian High School;

Thursday, Feb. 28 – Mr. Nick Kroon, current 7-12 Principal at Fairbury Public Schools.

Monday, March 4 – Mr. Tucker Hight, current Assistant Principal/Special Education at Wayne Elementary School.