Wayne community to celebrate Jan. 28

Wayne’s Annual Community Celebration, AKA the Annual Chamber Banquet, will be held on Sunday, Jan. 28 at the City Auditorium.

The Special Events Committee has made many changes for this year’s event, coming up with the theme, "Winning in Wayne," as a nod to the entertainment as well as the traditional awards ceremony.

From 4 to 6 p.m. those in attendance will enjoy a Taste of Wayne, casino themed games, cash bar, music by Paradox, and silent auction.

The Taste of Wayne will feature a meal sized variety of specialties from local restaurants. The Silent Auction continues to be an important funding source for the Annual Wayne State Band Day Scholarship awarded by the Chamber of Commerce for the past 30 years.

At 6 p.m., the awards program will begin. Following a short introduction, the community awards will be presented:

Business of the Year;

Most Valuable Patron;

Educator of the Year and

Outstanding Citizen of the Year.

The evening festivities will wrap up by 7 p.m.

Tickets will be sold for $20 per person or you may purchase a block of six tickets, including drinks for $135.

The Annual Community Celebration is open to the public and businesses are urged to bring along spouses, employees, and other business associates for a night of food, fun, and celebration. There will be open seating on the main floor of the auditorium as well as in the bleachers for the program but there will be no reserved tables this year.

The committee recommends that tickets be purchased in advance, but there may be some tickets available at the door.

The Wayne Area Economic Development Office is reminding all attendees "Remember, what happens at the auditorium, stays at the auditorium!"