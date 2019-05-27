Wayne celebrates Memorial Day

Thanks to the rainy morning, Wayne’s Memorial Day program originally planned to be held at Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Greenwood Cemetery, was move to the elementary school gym.

U.S. Air Force veteran and Wayne State College football coach, Dan McLaughlin was the featured speaker. McLaughlin shared his own experience in the military, shared stories of Nebraska veterans who died in the service of their country and reminded those in attendance that “We honor the dead by treating the living well.”

After McLaughlin spoke, Galen Wiser read the Roll of Honor.

Find more photos and coverage from area Memorial Day services in the next edition of The Wayne Herald.