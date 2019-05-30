Wayne Area Legacy Fund asks residents how to think about future at Community Visioning Session

The Wayne Area Legacy Fund (WALF) hosted their Community Visioning Session at the Wayne Country Club on Thursday night.

Around 60 citizens gathered to discuss one big topic - What future do we want for Wayne?

Wayne High graduate, Kara Weander-Gaster, and Janny Crotty, from the Nebraska Community Foundation (NCF) facilitated a discussion about what makes northeast Nebraskans proud of their communities and how to get them to an ideal place in 20 years.

Several common themes came up amongst the nine break-out groups participating in the discussion. At the end of the night, participants were able to volunteer themselves to work on issues brought up during the discussion.

WALF has funded several project for community betterment, not just in Wayne but in the surrounding area, since its founding in 2017. The organization also hopes to create a $1 million endowment, which would, ideally, be able to support grants for area not-for-profit organizations.

For full coverage from Thursday’s meeting, pick up a copy of the June 6 edition of The Wayne Herald.