Wayne’s newest business officially open

Ekeko Blends has officially passed all inspections and the doors are finally open.

Though business owner, Mytzy Kufner isn’t serving her cold-pressed juices or Peruvian coffees and teas yet, that aspect of the business will be starting up by the end of next week. In the meantime, Ekeko Blends is selling a variety of goods from Peru, including nativity sets and alpaca wool sweaters.

Below is the Ekeko Blends profile that ran in Nov. 29’s Wayne Herald:

Cold-pressed juice, Peruvian flair to be offered at Ekeko Blends

Ekeko Blends will be opening in Wayne soon. The small, downtown cafe will offer cold-press juice blends as well as light fare with a Peruvian twist.

Peru influences much of the business. The name Ekeko has its roots in Peru, the country proprietor Mytzy Kufner and her family emigrated from in the late 1970s.

"Ekeko is one of the Pre-Incan deities of health and fertility but nowadays, in a very Catholic country, it's just used for a little good luck charm," Kufner said.

Kufner is waiting on a few final touches before she opens Ekeko Blends.

"The electrical and the plumbing are done, so we're just waiting to hear back for the electrical inspection and then after that, it's just a matter of getting the other inspectors in," Kufner said.

Many around Wayne have noticed the bright orange door leading to Ekeko, a business one of Kufner's cold-pressed juice fans gave her the idea for.

"The whole idea started when my first born was five years old and we were making cold-pressed juices at home and he said 'oh, you could sell these, they're really good,'" Kufner said.

Some of Kufner's previous blends include Blueberry Pear; Apple, Ginger, Kale, Spinach; and Strawberry, Nectarine, Apple.

Since her son's initial praise, Kufner introduced her Ekeko Blends juices to the Wayne's Farmers Market. Cold-pressed juice may not be as well known, but Kufner sees it as a more beneficial product than regular juices.

"The cold-pressed process is very different than blending juices. You don't just put them in a blender and keep the pulp. You get rid of the pulp and keep all the juices so you keep all the nutrients. It's very healthy," Kufner said.

With the blends popularity taking off at the farmers market, Kufner was ready to put Ekeko into a brick and mortar environment. She was happy to give Wayne another coffee shop-style business, providing residents the ability to "coffee shop hop" as she did as a college student.

Ekeko Blends will offer more than just juice. Kufner, a former educator, can teach customers about the holistic value of tea, and will offer teas made from natural fruits and herbs. In addition to the juice and tea, coffee hounds can get their fix with black coffee and espresso offered at Ekeko. The shop will offer soups, sandwiches and salads with a Peruvian twist as well.

The Peruvian style food goes to further Kufner's objective — offering healthier options in Wayne America.

"Sometimes it's hard to find those restaurants that have non-fried foods and are a little healthier," Kufner said.

Ekeko will be able to offer a light lunch option downtown with unique flavors. Kufner said Peruvian-style food is known as the "French cuisine of South America."

"It's not spicy," Kufner said. "It's got a rich flavor to it."

The Peruvian influence doesn't stop there. In the front space of Ekeko Blends, customers can purchase items from the South American country. The Ekeko Store will have sweaters, scarves and little knick-knacks all from Peru.

Ekeko Blends will also feature a quiet, study area for customers to enjoy their food and drink while getting work done or just taking a break.

"It's a place to come, sit down, enjoy and relax," Kufner said. "Just have a good time and feel at home.

Once the inspectors give Ekeko Blends the green light, it will be open Tuesday through Sunday. Tuesday through Friday, the hours will be 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

Kufner has had lots of help getting Ekeko Blends ready to open.

"The best part has been seeing how much family members have come out and really helped, from my sister to my parents to my uncle to my in-laws," Kufner said. "They've all been here helping out in one way or another, even without having to ask."

Kufner said she looks forward to getting to know customers and sharing her insight to opening a small business with others interested in joining Wayne's business community.