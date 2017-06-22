Wayne’s Green Team speaks at Glass Recycling Summit in Kansas City

The City of Wayne Green Team participated in the first ever Kansas City Glass Recycling Summit on June 15. The event was hosted by Ripple Glass, the company that takes Wayne’s glass for recycling.

The summit featured educational sessions from Wayne and three other communities that have successful glass recycling programs: Branson, Mo., Kirksville, Mo. and Fayetteville, Ark.

The event also included tours of the Ripple Glass plant where glass is recycled to make glass bottles for Boulevard Brewing Co. and fiberglass insulation for Owens Corning.

More than 80 communities across seven states participate in the Ripple Glass recycling program. In eight months, Wayne recycled 17 tons of glass at the transfer station, which was picked up by Ripple Glass in March of this year at no cost to the City of Wayne.

Wayne residents can take their clean and rinsed glass bottles (including glass food and beverage containers and glassware such as wine and pint glasses, but NO windshields, ceramic, porcelain, or laminated glass) to the metal bins inside the Wayne Transfer Station located at 110 South Windom Street.

Founded in 2009, the Wayne Green Team is a group of community volunteers, Wayne State College students and staff, and city personnel focused on minimizing waste and increasing sustainable behavior. In 2015, they were selected as Green Team of the Year by WasteCap Nebraska (now the Nebraska Recycling Council), and are one of five rural communities in Nebraska that have participated in their Zero Waste Project. To find more information about the Wayne Green Team, visit www.cityofwayne.org/greenteam.