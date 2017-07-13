Wayne’s Green Team gets new recycling bins for city parks

Wayne residents and visitors now have cleaner parks and the opportunity to recycle in more public spaces thanks to collaborative funding through national, state, and local partners.

This summer, city employees installed recycling containers throughout Wayne city parks, making recycling more accessible for people enjoying the outdoors.

Funding to purchase 27 recycling containers was made possible because of a national grant by Dr Pepper Snapple Group in collaboration with Keep America Beautiful; Nebraska Recycling Center’s Recycling Equipment Grant through the Nebraska Environmental Trust; and the City of Wayne. The total value of the new recycling bins is more than $14,000.

“Giving the public convenient access to recycling reduces waste and makes better uses of resources,” said Ken Chamberlain, Mayor of Wayne. “The City of Wayne is committed to sustainability and believes in Zero Waste as a community-wide goal. These new park recycling bins will help us send a message that recycling matters.”

Led by Wayne’s Green Team, the City of Wayne became one of 41 other local governments and community organizations to receive the 2017 Dr Pepper Snapple Group/Keep America Beautiful Park Recycling Bin Grant. Being awarded this national grant was years in the making, and took the help of students at Wayne State College and support from the Nebraska Recycling Council.The additional funding from NRC’s Recycling Equipment Grant and the City made it possible to purchase enough recycling containers to place them at nearly all of the parks in Wayne.

Over the year, the Wayne Green Team also has collected more than 30 tons of glass, aluminum, electronics, and household hazardous waste materials from the community for recycling. The installment of the new recycling bins not only diverts even more materials from the landfill, but also gives everyone the opportunity to recycle at home, work, and play.

Founded in 2009, the Wayne Green Team is a group of community volunteers, Wayne State College students and staff, and city personnel focused on minimizing waste and increasing sustainable behavior. In 2015, they were selected as Green Team of the Year by WasteCap Nebraska (now the Nebraska Recycling Council), and are one of five rural communities in Nebraska that have participated in their Zero Waste Project. Find more information about the Wayne Green Team at www.cityofwayne.org/greenteam