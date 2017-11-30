Wayne’s Green Team brings battery recycling to town

Wayne residents can now recycle typical household batteries thanks to a program funded by the Wayne Green Team through Battery Solutions.

You can bring your household batteries to the recycling pail at Wayne City Hall, 306 Pearl Street, during normal business hours, Monday thru Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Most household batteries can be recycled, but you must tape certain battery terminals to ensure safety (e.g., all lithium and lithium-ion with exposed terminals must have clear tape on the terminals). If not taped, the terminals, or exposed metal parts, of certain batteries can rub together creating a spark.

Examples of batteries you can recycle in the pail at Wayne City Hall are: alkaline batteries (such as AAA, AA, C, D), NiMH or NiCd less than 9 volts, “Heavy Duty” zinc carbon, button cell (watch battery), electronic batteries, and lithium.

Review the Battery Recycling How To Guide at www.cityofwayne.org/greenteam for detailed instructions on the types of batteries recyclable and the types that require taped terminals for safety. Clear tape is available to use at the pail.

“We are excited to bring another recycling option to Wayne as part of our community’s zero waste efforts,” said Sandy Brown, Chair of the Wayne Green Team. “Recycling these batteries helps reduce waste sent to landfills and keeps harmful metals from leaching into soil and water.”

To learn more about how these batteries are recycled, visit https://www.batterysolutions.com/recycling-information/.

Founded in 2009, the Wayne Green Team is a group of community volunteers, Wayne State College students and staff, and city personnel focused on minimizing waste and increasing sustainable behavior. In 2015, the group was selected as Green Team of the Year by WasteCap Nebraska (now the Nebraska Recycling Council), and are one of five rural communities in Nebraska that have participated in their Zero Waste Project. Find more information about the Wayne Green Team at www.cityofwayne.org/greenteam.