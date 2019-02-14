Wakefield Celebrates Civic Center Ribbon Cutting

The City of Wakefield and the Wakefield Community Club celebrated the completion of the new Civic Center with a ribbon cutting ceremony at the facility on Thursday morning. Mayor Paul Eaton, Community Redevelopment Authority (CRA) director Megan Weaver and Tim and Leslie Bebee all spoke at the event.

The community was able to secure a $375,000 grant from the state that was used in conjunction with donated funds from The Gardner Foundation, Tim and Leslie Bebee, CRA, Citizens Advisory Committee, Michael Foods, Wakefield Community Club, Rose’s Transport, Christensen Well; Northeast Nebraska Insurance Agency, Milner Law Office, Power Wash, Wakefield Farms, Lyle and Marvene Ekberg, Bill and Jenny Heimann and Jim and Lisa Salmen.

The facility is also home to the Wakefield Senior Center and in January, a reception was held for the Wakefield Home Plate Projects completion, which Governor Pete Ricketts attended.