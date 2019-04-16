Home / News / Volunteers to assist with flood clean-up in Platte County

Volunteers to assist with flood clean-up in Platte County

Tue, 04/16/2019 - 2:28pm

 Amy Topp, Extension Educator-Wayne County, is working with Platte County Extension personnel and ag producers in the Platte Valley for a clean-up day on Monday, April 22.

 Topp and volunteers plan to  leave Wayne by 7:30 a.m. Volunteers must be 13 years old. 

Anyone who is available to help is asked to contact Topp by Wednesday, April 17 by 4 p.m. at atopp2@unl.edu.   

Some choices of what volunteers can do include pulling out old fencing, cleaning off fence, rolling up wire, walking fields/pastures to pick up debris, putting up new fence. Volunteers MUST be able to stand and walk for long periods of time. Each work crew will have a lead volunteer for training as needed.

