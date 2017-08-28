Virgil hired for Executive Director Position

Matt Ley, President of Wayne Area Economic Development, has announced that Luke Virgil, current Economic Developer for the City of Laurel, has been hired to become the Executive Director of the Wayne Area Economic Development (WAED).

The announcement was made following candidate interviews and reviews by the Hiring Committee of the Wayne Area Economic Development Board.

"Obviously there will be a transition period, but the anticipated start date is Sept. 11. Thank you to everyone involved in the process, especially the Executive Board, Wes and Irene, and the City Council members who put so much of their time into this venture," Ley said.

"Please join us in welcoming Luke to Wayne the next time you see him," Ley added.