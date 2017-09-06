Victim identified in Thursday night fall

At approximately 9:43 p.m. Thursday evening the Wayne 911 Communication Center received a call to 401 Main Street in the city of Wayne for a seriously injured fall victim.

A Providence Medical Center ambulance was dispatched. A responding Wayne Police Officer arrived on scene and located a male victim unresponsive on the sidewalk on the south side of the building. Officers gained information from witnesses that the victim, 24 year-old Clay Block of Wayne, had fallen from a second story egress balcony landing on the concrete below.

Block was transported by ambulance to Providence Medical Center and was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival due to the extent of the injuries sustained by the fall.

The Wayne Police Department is investigating the circumstances of the incident and was assisted by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office at the scene.