UPDATED**Traffic accident west of Wayne

UPDATE:

According to a press release from the Wayne County Sheriff's Office, on Sept. 19, 2018, the Wayne County Sheriff's Office responded to a traffic collision located approximately four miles west of Wayne on Hwy 35. The preliminary investigation revealed three motor vehicles collided causing two vehicles to leave the roadway. One of those vehicles overturned in the ditch and both of its occupants were ejected. One occupant, Corey Raatz, age 40 of Meadow Grove was pronounced deceased at the scene. Lack of seat belt usage is considered a significant factor in his death.

Due to the complexity of the collision, accident re-constructionists were enlisted from the Nebraska State Patrol and the Cedar County Sheriff's Office. The highway was closed for approximately seven hours during the initial investigation. The collision remains under investigation. The Wayne County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Nebraska State Patrol, the Wayne Police Department, the Cedar County Sheriff's Office, the Wayne Fire Department, the Winside Fire Department, Providence Medical Center, and the Nebraska Department of Transportation.