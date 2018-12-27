UPDATED BRACKET* Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout day one falls victim to weather

With the nasty winter weather hitting the state, the first day of the Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout tournament has been postponed and Gordon-Rushville will not be making the trip to Wayne.

A tentative schedule change will move tournament play to Friday, Saturday and Monday. Starting times have also tentatively moved back to 12:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday with games starting at 9:30 a.m. on Monday. If the new schedule holds, Wayne High’s first games would be played on Saturday at 7 and 8:30 p.m. as both boy’s and girl’s teams now have a bye in the first round.

Find the updated bracket below.