*UPDATED BRACKET* Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout day one falls victim to weather

Thu, 12/27/2018 - 9:18am Sarah Lentz

With the nasty winter weather hitting the state, the first day of the Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout tournament has been postponed and Gordon-Rushville will not be making the trip to Wayne.

A tentative schedule change will move tournament play to Friday, Saturday and Monday. Starting times have also tentatively moved back to 12:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday with games starting at 9:30 a.m. on Monday. If the new schedule holds, Wayne High’s first games would be played on Saturday at 7 and 8:30 p.m. as both boy’s and girl’s teams now have a bye in the first round.

Find the updated bracket below.

PDF icon Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout - BRACKETS - 2018.pdf

