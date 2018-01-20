Updated — Snow plow alert issued for city of Wayne

The following information was provided to the Wayne Herald Sunday, Jan. 21 at 3:30 p.m. by the city of Wayne and Joel Hansen, Street and Planning Director: "Updated forecasts from the National Weather Service show with high certainty that eastern Wayne County is now to receive more than 18" of snow by 9 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 22 with wind gusts exceeding 50 mph. City crews will do their best during the day on Monday to keep emergency routes open during blizzard conditions. However, if conditions deteriorate to a white-out situation, plows may have to be pulled from the routes and residential streets may not be plowed until late Monday night or early Tuesday morning depending upon when the winds lessen enough to allow for visibility. "Please plan accordingly and avoid using city streets if at all possible once the snow storm begins Sunday night until Tuesday morning. If your vehicle becomes stuck in the street, this creates a dangerous situation for our city crews and increases the time until they can open all streets. Thank you for your cooperation." Also, on anticipation of the impending snowstorm forecast for the area, the city of Wayne issued the follow statement late Saturday afternoon:

"The City of Wayne has declared a snow plow alert starting at 6 p.m. Sunday night, Jan. 21, until further notice for parking on all streets in Wayne.

"This means all vehicles shall be removed from the street to allow the street crew to remove snow the entire width of the city streets."

Wayne police will make announcements on cable the local cable system from 5-9 p.m. on Saturday (Jan. 20), from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday (Jan. 21) with a final announcement at 6 p.m. Sunday night.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact the Wayne Police Department at (402) 375-2600.