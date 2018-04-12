UPDATE: City water safe for all to drink

UPDATE: As of 4 p.m. today (Dec. 4) the City of Wayne announced the following information:

"The City of Wayne took another water sample required by the State of Nebraska on Tuesday morning, Dec. 4. Per State testing, the preliminary results show a nitrate level at 6.6 milligrams per liter (MPL), below the limit of 10.0 MPL. Final results will not be released by the State until Thursday or Friday of this week.

Again, if you have any questions or concerns about this notice, please contact Jeff Brady, Water Supervisor, at (402) 375-5250 or (402) 375-9129; or Wes Blecke, City Administrator, at (402) 375-1733."

In accordance with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Regulations Governing Public Water Supply Systems, the consumers of the City Of Wayne public water supply system are hereby notified that the system is in violation of the established nitrate drinking water standard of 10 milligrams per liter. Nitrate has been measured at an average concentration of 12 milligrams per liter in two samples collected from this system on Nov. 13, 2018 and Nov. 26, 2018.

•DO NOT allow infants, pregnant women, or nursing mothers to drink the water. Infants below the age of six months who drink water containing nitrate in excess of the MCL may experience shortness of breath and have a blue tint to their lips and skin due to a lack of oxygen. This is referred to as, “blue baby syndrome.” Symptoms in infants can develop rapidly. If symptoms occur, seek medical attention immediately.

•Water, juice, and formula for children under six months of age should not be prepared with tap water. Alternative water, such as bottled water or water filtered to remove nitrate, should be used for infants until further notice. Bottled water is available by contacting City Hall at 402-375-1733.

•Do not boil the water. Boiling, freezing, or letting water stand does not reduce the nitrate level. Excessive boiling can make the nitrates more concentrated, because nitrates remain behind when the water evaporates.

•Adults and children older than six months can drink the tap water (nitrate is a concern for infants because they cannot process nitrates in the same way adults can). However, if you have specific health concerns, you may wish to consult your doctor.

Nitrate in drinking water can come from natural, industrial, or agricultural sources (including septic systems and run-off). Levels of nitrate in drinking water can vary throughout the year. The City will notify the public as soon as the amount of nitrate is again below the limit.

Corrective actions taken: Samples will be retaken as soon as allowed, and the public is being notified through various ways, including door to door flyers, public notice via written postings, through local news media outlets and social media.

For additional information regarding this notice, please contact Jeff Brady, Water Supervisor, at (402) 375-5250 or (402) 375-9129; or Wes Blecke, City Administrator, at (402) 375-1733.