Two Wakefield residents arrested on child abuse charges

The Dixon County Sheriff's Office executed an arrest warrant Wednesday morning, Jan. 9 for Patrick Henderson and Angel Henderson, both of Wakefield.

Both were arrested for two charges each of intentional child abuse, which is a Class IIIA Felony. It carries a maximum punishment of three years imprisonment and 18 months of post release supervision, a $10,000 fine or both. Minimum punishment is no imprisonment and nine months of post release supervision if imprisonment is imposed.

Patrick Henderson was arrested and booked into the Dixon County Jail in Ponca. Angel Henderson was arrested and then transported to the Dakota County Jail in Dakota City.

Both will be held while awaiting prosecution through the Nebraska Attorney General's Office in conjunction with the Dixon County Attorney's Office.