Home / News / Two vehicle accident investigated

Two vehicle accident investigated

Thu, 04/05/2018 - 4:56pm claraosten

At approximately 4 p.m. this afternoon (Thursday, April 5) the Wayne Police Department, Wayne Volunteer Fire Department and Providence Medical Center ambulance crew responded to the scene of a two-vehicle accident.

The accident occurred at the intersection of East Highway 35 and Centennial Road. Crews are on scene and directing traffic as the investigation continues.

Additional details will be provided as they become available.

 

The Wayne Herald

Mailing Address:
114 Main Street
Wayne, NE 68787
Phone: 402-375-2600
 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to My Wayne News Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here