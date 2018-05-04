Two vehicle accident investigated
Thu, 04/05/2018 - 4:56pm claraosten
At approximately 4 p.m. this afternoon (Thursday, April 5) the Wayne Police Department, Wayne Volunteer Fire Department and Providence Medical Center ambulance crew responded to the scene of a two-vehicle accident.
The accident occurred at the intersection of East Highway 35 and Centennial Road. Crews are on scene and directing traffic as the investigation continues.
Additional details will be provided as they become available.