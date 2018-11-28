Two injured in one vehicle accident

Wayne County 911 received a report of a one vehicle accident on 559 Ave between 861 and 862 Road on Nov. 26 at 6:12 p.m.

A 2004 Ford Focus was south bound on 559 Avenue when the driver lost control. The vehicle partially entered the west ditch, rolled, and came to rest on 559 Avenue.

The driver, Luis F. Vergara Jimenez (age 21), was ejected. He was flown to Mercy Medical Center in Sioux City with life threatening injuries. The passenger, David Vergara Jimenez (age 19) suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Mercy Medical Center by Randolph Rescue.

Speed is considered a contributing factor in the accident. Seatbelts were not in use and is considered a contributing factor for the injuries.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Life Net Medical and the Randolph Volunteer Fire and Rescue. The accident remains under investigation.