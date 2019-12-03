Two hired, resignation accepted at board meeting

A new 9-12 grade principal and 7-12 guidance counselor will greet students at Wayne Community Schools at the start of the 2019-2020 school year and the district will be looking for a new sixth grade teacher at Wayne Elementary School.

These are among the actions taken during Monday's meeting of the Board of Education.

Tucker Hight, who currently serves as the district's Assistant Elementary Principal/SPED Administrator at Wayne Community Schools will fill the high school principal position. He will replace Mark Hanson, who is retiring at the end of the school year.

Superintendent Dr. Mark Lenihan explained the process the district had gone through before hiring Hight. He said there were 23 applicants for the position and that field was narrowed to three, who were brought in for interviews with school personnel, students and the community.

Lindsey Knutsen was hired as the 7-12 School Counselor. She will fill the position currently held by Melody Hill, who is also retiring. Dr. Lenihan told the board that there were five applicants for the position and two of those were interviewed.

The resignation of Jill Niemann was accepted, with regrets. Mrs. Niemann has been a sixth grade teacher at Wayne Community Schools for 30 years and will retire and move closer to family at the end of the year.

In other action, the board approved the 2019-20 Administrator contracts. These include the positions of Special Education Director, Elementary Principal, Junior-High Principal/Athletic Director and High School Principal.

These administrators will receive a 3.2 percent increase in their salaries for the coming year.

First reading approval was given to the 2019-2020 Early Learning Center Handbook. Director Misty Beair told the board that only minor changes were made, including the fact that the district no longer provides transportation for students due to changes in state law. Those attending the Early Learning Center will also need to be "pull up trained" before coming to school.

The annual approval of the district's Option Enrollment Policy was approved. It sets the number of students the district will accept in each grade level based on current enrollment. These numbers vary from three to 15 students in the elementary grade levels. Superintendent Lenihan said that the district cannot accept any special education students.

Administrator reports included a legislative update on bills presented to the state legislature, the assistant elementary/SPED administrative position, freshmen orientation, the Music Boosters Pie and Ice Cream Social, and the implementation of a School Bank at the Elementary School.

Wayne Community Schools Board of Education will next meet in regular session on Monday, April 8 at 5 p.m. in the junior-senior high school library.