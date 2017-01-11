Trunk or Treating popular in Wayne

Tuesday's cold, blustery conditions did not stop hundreds of young, and not so young, people from enjoying Halloween festivities.

Trunk or Treating events were held in at least three locations in Wayne.

More than 30 vehicles took part in the Haven House event, which included lots of candy, treats and hot chocolate.

Grace Lutheran Church's Trunk or Treat included a fire pit to keep Trick or Treaters warm.

First United Methodist Church moved their event indoors. A fire truck from the Wayne Volunteer Fire Department and several fire personnel were outside the church to welcome attendees. In addition to candy and treats, those taking part were offered hot dogs and chips.