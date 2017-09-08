Treasure hunting: How one Wayne couple is living out their retirement dream before retiring

The saying 'one man's trash is another man's treasure' couldn't be a more fitting phrase for the items in Dan and Teresa Tiedtke's new shop on Main Street in Wayne.

While the shop itself has only been open for a few weeks now, the Tiedtke's have owned the building and rented it out to a nail salon for some time before Hwy. 15 Salvage Company came to fruition.

"Dan and I bought the building two years ago and we knew at some point that at some point in our lives we wanted to open some sort of antique-repurposing shop. But then we had the building and it was like, 'oh let's do it.' "

With all three of their children in school and Dan already utilizing part of the building as a shop for his carpentry work, things fell into place with the businesses.

The couple handled the renovations themselves, from the flooring to the creation of a large built-in that was part new (the front counter built by Dan) and part old (the glass display cases behind the counter that came from a business in Norfolk).

The name of the business speaks to its purpose: salvaging items -- saving them, repurposing them and giving them new life.

"Dan has a carpentry background and I have an art background so we can pretty much do any project."

The selection of items in the store is second to none, and that's only because the Tiedtke's have been busy amassing them.

"Knowing we wanted to do something like this, Dan and I have been collecting things for years, so here and there we've just picked up stuff and we have family in the area who have farms that let us come clean out stuff if we want it."

Sales and estate sales are another place the Tiedtke's have found items and it's not just Dan and Teresa in on the search for great items.

"We call it treasure hunting in our family," Tiedtke says with a laugh. And when asked, all three of the Tiedtke kids agreed that treasure hunting with mom and dad wasn't so bad.

But beyond locating items, the Tiedtke's are there to help people decide on a piece, customize it or help with constructing it, whatever 'it' might be.

"Really our biggest thing is, if you have an idea and want us to make it we will," she said. "If you have an item that's a Pinterest item you see online and you love it but don't know how to make it or the time to, that would be where we come in."

Hwy. 15 Savage Company added a line of chalk paint -- used by Tiedtke herself -- for people to purchase for their own projects.

Coming this fall, a two night class offered through Northeast Community College will be hosted at Tiedtke's shop. It's something she hopes is the first of many.

"In September I start with my first class 'Refunk your Junk' where they're bringing their item that they want to repaint or redo to some degree and by the end of it they'll take their item home. The college contacted me and I had already been thinking about doing it myself."

Open Tuesday through Saturday, the shop is a must-stop for junk lovers.