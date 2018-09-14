Traffic fatality in Wayne County Thursday night

On the evening of Sept. 13, a motorist located a traffic accident approximately three-and-a-half miles east of Wayne on Highway 35. A preliminary investigation revealed Parker Mitchell, age 22, from South Dakota, was the driver and had been traveling westbound.

The vehicle he was operating left the roadway, entered the ditch, and overturned in a corn field. Mitchell died at the scene. Lack of seat belt usage is considered a contributing factor in his death. Mitchell had been reported missing from his home earlier this week.

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office was assisted at the scene by the Wayne Fire Department, Providence Medical Center, and the Nebraska State Patrol. The accident remains under investigation.