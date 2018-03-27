Tornado drill planned

In conjuction with National Severe Weather Awareness Week, which runs March 26 through March 30, the City of Wayne will be participating in a state wide mock tornado drill on Wednesday. The Villages of Carroll and Winside will also be participating.

Outdoor tornado warning sirens will be tested Wednesday morning at approximately 10 a.m.

The sirens within the City of Wayne will blast steadily for 3 minutes. The same tone would be reactiviated every 5 minutes in the actual event of imminent danger. There is not an all clear signal EVER given.