Topics of discussion included garage bids and appeal for lodging tax grant money

Several agenda items warranted discussion at Tuesday's meeting of the Wayne County Board of Commissioners.

Among those items, opening bids for the new garage to be built on the courthouse grounds as well as an appeal from Nancy Johnson regarding the fund amount allocated to the Wayne Area Economic Development for Bike Ride Across Nebraska's (BRAN) overnight stay in Wayne.

Bids were accepted for the construction of the large new garage on the east side of the courthouse that will match the style of the other buildings on the lawn.

Two area contractors placed bids for the project, JMB Contracting or Jared Bethune and OCC Builders or Otte Construction.

The garage will house county vehicles and will also be used for some storage and work space for maintenance workers.

JMB offered a base bid of $111,939.42 and included the three options the commissioners asked for.

Option one was the substitution of regular asphalt shingles to a metal shingle with nearly double the life at $4,093.43. Option two was hanging plywood inside to finish off the space. JMB bid an additional $6,231 for that option. And finally the third option was adding in insulation, which JMB bid $3,664.94 additionally.

The projected start date was listed as July 15 with an end date of Sept. 1.

OCC builders gave a base bid of $138,280 for the project and also bid out the three options.

For the alternate roofing material, OCC bid $4,470. For the insulation, a bid of $3,440 was submitted and for the addition of hanging plywood to finish off the space, OCC bid $4,380.

OCC's bid stated a July 17 start date and a finish date of Jan. 1, 2018.

The garage project was awarded to JMB Contracting.

Another item on the agenda was an appeal by Nancy Johnson.

Wayne Area Economic Development applied for funds from the county through the Lodging Tax Grant. After the committee looked it over, it recommended that $1,050 be awarded and the commissioners unanimously agreed to the amount.

Johnson and Irene Fletcher came before the board to discuss receiving more money for the BRAN event coming to Wayne.

Both women discussed the importance and uniqueness of the event and described how, unlike other tourists, those participating in BRAN wouldn't have transportation other than their bicycles.

The lodging tax money parameters state the money granted isn't to be used on rentals -- including shuttles or porta-potties, the two things that have the highest bills for the BRAN event.

In the end, commissioners didn't grant the appeal, explaining that every event is a unique one and by allowing the money to be used on rentals would set a precedent for future events.

In other news, the commissioners held a public hearing in regards to an application for a Class C Liquor License by Hasbirk, LLC for the Valley Golf Course in Wakefield.

Management of the golf course has been transferred from Loren Victor to Travis and Sarah Birkley and Randy Hassler.

No one from the public wished to comment on the application, and finding no reason not to grant the license, the commissioners agreed unanimously to approve the liquor license for Hasbirk, LLC.

Action was taken on an Interlocal Agreement with Cedar County, similar to the one between Wayne and Thurston counties, also as part of the state's bridge match program.

The commissioners agreed unanimously to approve the Interlocal Agreement for structures to be replaced through the bridge program.

Nic Kemnitz, emergency management director for the county, brought a state wide exercise to the attion of the commissioners and invited them to visit the hospital, his office or the public health department during the drill to see how things are handled.

The drill, which takes place May 17 and 18, will require all three departments to work together simultaneously, though the scenario hasn't been released yet.

Kemnitz also showed the board a certificate he received from the State of Nebraska and the Nebraska Forestry Service for his assistance with managing the recent wildfires.

Kemnitz told the board that he wouldn't have received it had it not been for the county's support.

After being brought to their attention, commissioners decided to change the meeting date of the first July meeting, as it falls on Independence Day. The commissioner's meeting will be held the following day on Wednesday, July 5 at its normal time.

The next meeting of the Wayne County Board of Commissioners is Tuesday May 16 at 9 a.m. in the Wayne County Courthouse.