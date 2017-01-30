Tom Osborne speaks on leadership, character

Nearly 400 people were on hand Sunday evening to listen to famed leadership expert, mentor, and former national championship University of Nebraska football coach Dr. Tom Osborne.

Osborne's presentation, “Tom Osborne: On Leadership,” focused on character and he related the aspects of character to the 42 years he was involved with Nebraska football.

"Character is a choice. It is what you do if no one will find out," he said.

"In 42 years, Nebraska won 82 percent of their games. This was the most of any college football team. People often asked what made this program successful and there were a number of answers," Osborne said.

He listed making the players feel they were cared for as a person, integrity -telling the truth and keeping promises, a positive environment and the way the team, players and coaches dealt with adversity as the reason for the success of the program.

Osborne also told his audience, which was made up of college students and members of the community, that they needed to find a balance in their lives to make it a happy one. This included physical, intellectual and spiritual areas and "making something in your life more important than you."

Osborne concluded his presentation by challenging his audience to answer the question "Did I make a difference with the things I did in my life?"