These 'American Made' guys are ready to perform

Giddy up

omm poppa

omm poppa

mow mow

If you recognized those lyrics, you'll like what comes next. If you didn't recognize them…ask Google about it.

The four men famous for that toe-tapping tune are making their way across the country on tour — deciding that a pit stop in Sioux City at the Hard Rock Casino and Hotel would be a good idea. On March 25, the Oak Ridge Boys will headline at the Anthem inside Hard Rock.

"I can speak for all of us when I say we're looking forward to coming," bass singer Richard Sterban said. "People can rest assured they'll hear Elvira. There are certain songs that just have to be included in the show."

Songs like "Thank God for Kids" and "American Made" are some of their most famous, but the Oak Ridge Boys also include some patriotic and some gospel songs into their line up.

"A big part of the show is the hits, but we'll include some gospel and we're patriotic guys so we'll do some of those. It's a family show," he said. "There really is something for every family member — it's even kid friendly."

Sterban said the group still enjoys what they do and that they have no plans to retire any time soon.

"Even after all these years, we look forward to playing. We love what we do."

The group has been comprised of the four current members, Duane Allen (lead), Joe Bonsall (tenor), William Lee Golden (baritone) and Sterban, for 43 years and has 12 gold, three platinum and one double platinum album and a double platinum single under its belt.

Along with those, more than a dozen Number One singles and over 30 Top Ten hits. The group has come home with Grammy, Dove and CMA awards along with awards from the Academy of Country Music, including the coveted Pioneer Award.

The Oak Ridge Boys made their way into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2015, but even after over 40 years of playing together, they still bring the music alive to their fans.

"We do our best to make sure every show is good show. You can't coast and go through the motions. You wouldn't be around for over 40 years if you did," Sterban said.

The group's longevity and current touring with high-energy shows are proof of the lasting friendship they have forged.

"We've been doing this for a long time and we've become the very best of friends," he said. "Each man brings something different to the table and we all realized a long time ago we needed one another."

It's because of the friendship and the genuine enjoyment of the process — starting with their creativity coming alive in the studio with new music to the upbeat concerts performed for their devoted fans — that the Oak Ridge Boys have been so successful.

Sterban measured that success when he said they can tell when they've moved an audience.

"If you touch people with your music, if you move people with your music, that's a good show. When you look out at the crowd and see people holding hands or in some instances tears, you know the song is touching, moving people."