Tax rates announced at Wayne County Commissioners meeting

The Wayne County Commissioners held their first October meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 2, in a new location. The commissioners will now meet in the Wayne County Courtroom on the second floor of the courthouse. The commissioners discussed 2018 tax rates and roads.

Wayne County's tax rate will have a small increase in 2018's fiscal year. Last year, the tax rate was $0.24 for every $100 of actual valuation. This year, the rate will be about $0.25 for every $100 of actual valuation. The County's total tax request for 2018 was $4,771,776.30, split between the general fund ($4,321,776.30), road and bridge improvement ($50,000) and County improvement fund ($400,000).

The Villages of Carroll, Hoskins and Winside all had tax rate decreases, with Winside seeing the largest decrease. The Village of Winside paid off the bond for the Fire Hall, which allowed the tax rate for 2018 to drop by about $0.12 for every $100 of actual valuation. The City of Wayne's tax rate remains relatively unchanged.

Highway superintendent, Mark Casey, gave a report to the commissioners. Commissioners Randy Larson, Dean Burbach and Jim Rabe authorized Casey to sign a letter to Northeast Nebraska Public Power adding Buy America requirements to the utility agreement for the on-going Temme Bridge project west of Wayne.

Casey gave updates on County bridges. Throughout the month of September, Casey performed nearly 50 inspections. A maintenance list is in the process of being compiled based on the inspections.

The Sholes Wind project is moving along. Towers are expected to begin going up at some point this month and all towers are expected to be up by Dec. 20 of this year.

The next Wayne County Commissioners meeting will be held at 9 a.m. on Oct. 16 at the Wayne County Courthouse.