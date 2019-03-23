Home / News / Take part in The Wayne Herald/Morning Shopper's 'Readers' Choice' contest

Take part in The Wayne Herald/Morning Shopper's 'Readers' Choice' contest

Sat, 03/23/2019 - 1:00am Sarah Lentz

The Wayne Herald and Morning Shopper are asking readers to help recognize the cream of the crop when it comes to Wayne County businesses. Find the "Readers' Choice" ballot in the Morning Shopper and choose name your favorite businesses in a variety of categories including: Best in Northeast Nebraska, Best Business, Best Place to Buy, Best People and Best Place. If you fill out at least 75 percent of the ballot and turn it into The Wayne Herald, you could be eligible to be one of two $50 winners. Ballots can be returned to the office in downtown Wayne or mailed to Readers' Choice Contest c/o The Wayne Herald, PO Box 70, Wayne, NE 68787. Ballots must be returned by Tuesday, April 9.

The Wayne Herald

Mailing Address:
114 Main Street
Wayne, NE 68787
Phone: 402-375-2600
 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to My Wayne News Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here