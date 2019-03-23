Take part in The Wayne Herald/Morning Shopper's 'Readers' Choice' contest

The Wayne Herald and Morning Shopper are asking readers to help recognize the cream of the crop when it comes to Wayne County businesses. Find the "Readers' Choice" ballot in the Morning Shopper and choose name your favorite businesses in a variety of categories including: Best in Northeast Nebraska, Best Business, Best Place to Buy, Best People and Best Place. If you fill out at least 75 percent of the ballot and turn it into The Wayne Herald, you could be eligible to be one of two $50 winners. Ballots can be returned to the office in downtown Wayne or mailed to Readers' Choice Contest c/o The Wayne Herald, PO Box 70, Wayne, NE 68787. Ballots must be returned by Tuesday, April 9.