Suspect arrested in armed robbery of Casey's

The Stanton County Sheriff's Department and the Wayne Police Department arrested 26 year old Cody Murphree of Pilger in connection with the May 26 robbery of Casey's General Store in Wayne.

Murphree and four others were arrested by Stanton County law enforcement at the Pilger residence on June 2. He faces charges including Theft, being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Theft by Receiving for possessing a stolen firearm from Pierce County. Following the initial search of the residence, a second search warrant was served at the residence later in day by the Stanton County Sheriff's office and the Wayne Police Department in regard to the robbery of the Casey's store.

Law enforcement is currently looking for two other individuals in connection with the Wayne robbery.

Murphree is being held in the Madison County Jail.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact the Wayne Police Department at (402) 375-2626.