Summer vacation comes to a close for most area students

The days are getting shorter and morning lows cooler. That means school is right around the corner for area students. School around northeast Nebraska are holding events to ring in another year.

To celebrate the beginning of a new year, there will be an all-school open house from 5-7 p.m. and Wayne Elementary Boosters (WEB) will host a dinner during that time on Monday, August 13. School starts the on Wednesday for Wayne Community Schools with a noon dismissal the first day.

St. Mary's Elementary School in Wayne is set to start a little bit later than other area schools. St. Mary's students will begin their new school year on Monday, August 20.

Winside heads back to school on Thursday, August 16 and will have a full day. August 15 will see a community Back to School BBQ from 5:30-7 p.m. and 7-12 grade parent/student back to school night in the gym at 7.

Allen Consolidated Schools will kick off the school year with a back to school celebration for Pre-K through 6th grade students on the Tuesday from 6-7 p.m. Seventh grade orientation will be held in the lunchroom at 6:30 that night. The first day of school is Wednesday, August 15 with a 1:30 p.m. early dismissal.

Monday, August 13, Wakefield Community Schools will have a meet and greet at 5 p.m. to welcome back students. The board of education will be serving hot dogs and hamburgers for those in attendance. That evening students have the opportunity to meet their teachers, pick up schedules and get ready to go back to school.

The first day will be August 15 for K-12 students with the annual flag raising and bell ringing at 8:15 Four year old pre-school begins on August 21 with three year old pre-school starting the next day.

All Laurel-Concord-Coleridge students are invited to Back to School Night at 4 p.m. on the Tuesday, August 14. The first day of class will be Wednesday. Students will be dismissed 1:37 that afternoon.