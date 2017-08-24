Students take part in Gift-A-Thon Blitz

Students from Wayne Community Schools canvased Wayne and Carroll on Wednesday evening as part of the second annual Gift-A-Thon Blitz night.

Students were divided into groups and went door-to-door seeking donations from residents. The money raised will be used to support various programs throughout the school.

This year's campaign goal is $40,000 and donations can still be made by contacting the high school at (402) 375-3150.

Although the amount raised during last night's Blitz campaign has not been determined, Lindsay McLaughlin, Director of the Wayne Community Schools' Foundation, said she felt the students enjoyed the event.