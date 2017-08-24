Home / News / Students take part in Gift-A-Thon Blitz

Students take part in Gift-A-Thon Blitz

Thu, 08/24/2017 - 8:51am claraosten

Students from Wayne Community Schools canvased Wayne and Carroll on Wednesday evening as part of the second annual Gift-A-Thon Blitz night.

Students were divided into groups and went door-to-door seeking donations from residents. The money raised will be used to support various programs throughout the school.

This year's campaign goal is $40,000 and donations can still be made by contacting the high school at (402) 375-3150.

Although the amount raised during last night's Blitz campaign has not been determined, Lindsay McLaughlin, Director of the Wayne Community Schools' Foundation, said she felt the students enjoyed the event.

The Wayne Herald

Mailing Address:
114 Main Street
Wayne, NE 68787
Phone: 402-375-2600
 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to My Wayne News Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here