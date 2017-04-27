Students take part in Arbor Day event

Fourth grade students from Wayne Elementary School took part in an Arbor Day tree planting ceremony on Thursday afternoon.

The students helped plant a sycamore tree on the south side of the Wayne County Courthouse.

District Forester Steve Rasmussen explained the importance of trees and shared the history of Arbor Day.

Lowell Hegemeyer, representing the city of Wayne, talked about the Tree City USA designation that the city has received for more than 20 years and listed the qualifications for becoming a Tree City USA.