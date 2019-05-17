Students learn first-hand about corn production

Several members of the Wayne FFA, along with Advisor Toni Rasmussen and Kurt Daum, planted 10 acres of corn just north of Wayne on May 16.

The land has been donated to the FFA for use this season by Kevin Koenig.

The students took turns driving the tractor and learned about seed population and other vital elements of growing the crop.

The FFA will continue to be involved with the care and monitoring of the land throughout the growing season.