Student reps from Wayne Junior High will compete in Washington D.C. in National Future City competition

The Wayne Junior High Future City team won first place in the Nebraska Regional contest on Jan. 13.

Three representatives from the team will be competing in the National Future City competition in Washington D.C. Feb. 17 - 22. The three presenters representing the Wayne team are Isaac Davis, Abby Wieseler and Christopher Woerdemann.

"The Future City Team opportunity is open to all seventh and eighth graders. I have a meeting in September to see who is interested in the challenge and then we go from there. They just sign up for it after the information meeting," said Sonya Tompkins, High Abilities (HAL) Coordinator and team sponsor.

Future City has five components to it. The team starts by preparing a project plan, similar to what engineers do. Then the team builds a city on SimCity software. Each team member builds their own city and completes progress checks on a powerpoint. The team then votes for the best city that they would like to submit for competition.

The third component is the research and innovation challenge. This year's challenge was to create two innovative public spaces using an old street and a grey or brownfield. Everyone on the team does the research and then a smaller research team writes the paper.

"This paper also describes aspects of our future city. Our city has to be at least 100 years in the future. Our city, Corriendo Rio Ciudad, is in the year 2552," Tompkins said.

The fourth component is building a 50" x 25" x 20" model of the city to scale. The team must use recyclables to create the city. The team plans the design for the city and then everyone works on various parts to complete the project.

The fifth component is the presentation. Only three team members can present to the judges. The three students write the skit and present the project to the judges. This includes city information and describes the city's public spaces and the engineering concepts behind it.

The team works on this from September until competition in January.

"We meet twice a week after school for about two hours each day," Tompkins said.