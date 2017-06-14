Storms produce high winds, little rain

The Wayne area was hit with high winds Tuesday night that caused considerable tree damage, the loss of power and resulted in the city of Wayne receiving .62 inches of rain.

Trees limbs were down throughout the area, including a large tree that fell on the roof of Johnnie Byrd Brewing Company on Pearl Street.

A portion of the east wall on a building owned by Wayne County, located on the south end of Wayne between Pearl and Lincoln Streets, caved in.

Wayne residents could be seen throughout the town picking up pickup loads of branches Wednesday morning.

Other locations in the surrounding area reported considerably less rain than Wayne.

Crews from Northeast Power were out Tuesday night after scattered power outages were reported throughout their district.

According to Mark Shults, General Manager of Northeast Power, said the main outages accorded south of Wakefield and the Wakefield/Thurston/Martinsburg areas. He said high winds caused numerous broken poles. In addition, trees were down across power lines in several areas.

Power was out for a considerable amount of time, but Shults reported that as of early Wednesday morning, electricity had been restored to all of the Northeast customers.

Additional storms are being predicted for Friday and Saturday, with much cooler temperatures on tap for Sunday.