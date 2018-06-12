Statement from Mayor Giese on Water Quality

The state requires us to periodically test our water for drinking safety. A miscommunication with the state recently resulted in a water notice.

Background: We get about 90%-95% of our water from our wellfield north of town during this time of year. The rest of the water comes from older wells in town. As older wells reach the end of their usable lives they can begin to test high in nitrates. These older wells are still a great asset to the city, so we try to prolong their working lives as long as possible. In order to do this, we have to blend the water we get from them (5%-10%) with the water from the newer wells north of town (90%-95%). The point at which the water from the different wells is blended is called, “the point of entry”, and this drinking water is (and always was) at safe levels.

On November, 26 th an additional water sample was requested from the state. City officials thought the state was requesting a sample from one of our older wells when in fact, they were requesting a sample of drinking water from the point of entry. We knew this water was high in nitrates, so the resulting test was not a surprise. What was a surprise was the discovery of the miscommunication. The test was to come from the point of entry – not the old well. This discovery was too late, and by state law, we had to send out a public notice.

On Tuesday December 4 th , a sample was taken at the point of entry and tested by the State. The confirmed results show safe drinking levels.