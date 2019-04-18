State Nebraska Bank & Trust 'investing' in Wayne with new 10th and Main location

State Nebraska Bank & Trust's branch at 10th and Main in Wayne will soon be looking very different, and like everything State Nebraska Bank does, it will be a family affair.

Bank CEO and Trust Officer, Matthew Ley announced construction of a new, 14,000 square-foot facility at 10th and Main to begin in late April. From April 29 until summer of 2020, the current-drive thru only branch will be temporarily closed.

Once re-opened the 10th and Main location will boast a walk-in lobby, ATM, drive-thru lanes, a basketball/pickleball court for community use, as well as space for SNB's partner, State National Insurance. The new location will also have "class A" office space that Ley said he hopes can attract new business to Wayne. The offices can also serve as a shared work space for multiple entities. Ley said expanding past the typical banking space is the bank's way to give back to the community that's supported SNB for over 125 years.

"We decided to show our investment in Wayne and our investment and support of the college," Ley said.

Located across the street from campus, the new location will offer convenient banking for the Wayne State College community as well as the Wayne community.

"This will make it more useful for students and faculty," Ley said. "We've got dedicated accounts for students and faculty and we want them to feel comfortable in Wayne and to have a positive experience here and financial services is part of that."

Ley is the fifth generation in his family to head State Nebraska Bank, and his father, David, now chairman of the board and trust officer, said he began thinking about enhancing the 10th and Main branch about 20 years ago. After acquiring the space around the drive-thru, they turned to yet another member of the family, David's younger son Roy, an architect out of Lawrence, Kan., to design the new building.

"We're tearing everything down and it's going to be a lot of dirt moving to make sure it works," Ley said.

While the 10th and Main location is closed for construction, customers are asked to visit the main branch at 122 Main Street in Wayne. That branch will be extending drive-thru hours throughout the project and will be open Monday through Saturday until 6 p.m., in addition to its regular hours. For more information, visit statenebank.com or call (402) 375-1130.