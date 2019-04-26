State Nebraska Bank & Trust to hold groundbreaking ceremony for SNBuilding May 1

State Nebraska Bank & Trust invites the community to the groundbreaking ceremony for the new SNBuilding on Wednesday, May 1, at 8 a.m.

Construction will begin on the 14,000-square-foot building at the bank’s 10th and Main Street location. The facility, known as the SNBuilding, will open in the summer of 2020. This state-of-the art building will house State Nebraska Bank & Trust’s new Campus Branch, featuring a walk-in lobby, ATM, and drive-thru lanes, with convenient access to Wayne State College. The SNBuilding will also be home to our partner, State National Insurance Company, a basketball/pickleball court for community use, and multiple Class A office spaces for lease, including shared-space options.

The SNBuilding is designed by Roy Ley with Hoke Ley, an architecture and interior design firm in Lawrence, Kan., dedicated to the design of modern, humane spaces. Roy is the brother of State Nebraska Bank & Trust CEO Matthew Ley and designer of the Main Branch building at 2nd and Main Streets.The builder is locally-owned Otte Construction in Wayne.

During construction, State Nebraska Bank & Trust asks customers to visit its Main Branch at 122 Main Street in Wayne, which will have extended drive-thru hours Monday through Saturday until 6 p.m., in addition to its regular lobby hours.

Founded in 1892, State Nebraska Bank & Trust is the only bank locally-owned in Wayne, run by the same family for five generations. For more information, visit statenebank.com or call (402) 375-1130.