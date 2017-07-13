State Nebraska Bank holds appreciation event

A total of 600 steaks and 300 hot dogs, along with all the trimmings were devoured in just over two hours during State Nebraska Bank & Trust's anniversary celebration on Thursday.

The bank has been owned by five generations of the Ley family during the last 125 years and the bank has conducted a number of activities in the year-long celebration of "Celebrating our history, our people and our community."

David and Kaki Ley, Matt Ley and Sandy Brown and Mason and Josie Ley welcomed those at Thursday's event and handed out souvenirs to bank customers and friends.