Speech team members earn medals at state competition

Several members of the Wayne High School Speech Team represented Wayne at the State Speech Championships on March 22 at the University of Nebraska-Kearney.

These included Nate Burrows in Entertainment, Jack Osnes in Serious Prose, and Christopher Woerdemann in Extemporaneous. Each performance given by these Blue Devil Speakers was given a superior rating. Both Burrows and Osnes finished their careers as three-time state qualifiers.

Extra special congratulations have been extended to Wayne's 2018 state medalists: the Oral Interpretation of Drama team of Isaac Davis, Dylan Anderson, Christopher Woerdemann, Walker Hochstein, and Liam Spieker, who became the first freshmen in school history to go to the state speech finals, where they placed fifth. In addition, Megan Keiser topped off her career with a fourth-place finish in Humorous.

"These two medals were good enough to help Wayne to a 12th place finish in the team sweepstakes. Way to go, Blue Devil Speakers!" said Head Coach Dwaine Spieker.