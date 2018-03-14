Speech team earns runner-up honors at district meet

The Wayne High School speech team brought home the runner-up trophy from the B-4 District Speech at Columbus Lakeview on March 12.

Individuals qualifying for the state speech meet in Kearney on Thursday, March 22 include:

Nate Burrows, who was district runner-up in Entertainment; and the Oral Interpretation of Drama team of Isaac Davis, Dylan Anderson, Christopher Woerdemann, Walker Hochstein, and Liam Spieker, who also brought home second place in their event.

Wayne is also the home of three district champions: Christopher Woerdemann in Extemporaneous, Megan Keiser in Humorous Prose, and Jack Osnes in Serious Prose.

The following members of the speech team also medaled at the B-4 District Speech Tournament:

the OID team of Juan Hernandez, Annika Wachter, and Ruben Vega, seventh; Halie Chinn, sixth in Informative; Liz Junck, sixth in Persuasive; Miranda Fehringer, fifth in Persuasive; Jack Osnes, fifth in Humorous; Megan Keiser, fourth in Poetry; Maura Loberg, fourth in Informative; Jaci Torres, fourth in Serious.

"Each of the 18 events representing Wayne scored at least one Superior Rating — and most scored two or more — as Wayne brought home runner-up honors in the team sweepstakes. Proud to be Blue Devil Nation!" said Head Coach Dwaine Spieker.

