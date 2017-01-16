Snow plow alert issued for city of Wayne

The City of Wayne has declared a snow plow alert until further notice for all parking in Wayne. All vehicles should be removed from the street to allow the street crew to remove snow the entire width of the city streets.

All schools in the area, including Wayne State College in Wayne and Northeast Community College in Norfolk and its other locations, have called off school for Monday. Many businesses were already scheduled to be closed today in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Others have decided to be closed for the safety of their customers and employees.