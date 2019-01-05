Home / News / SNBuilding Breaks Ground

SNBuilding Breaks Ground

Wed, 05/01/2019 - 11:45am Sarah Lentz

State Nebraska Bank & Trust held a ground breaking ceremony for the new SNBuilding on May 1. Demolition of the 10th and Main location began following the ceremony. A new 14,000 square foot building will be constructed over the coming year. While the 10th and Main branch is closed, customers are asked to visit the main branch at 2nd and Main. That branch will be extending drive-thru hours throughout the project and will be open Monday through Saturday until 6 p.m., in addition to its regular hours.

