Sheriff's office investigating two vehicle accident

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office investigated a traffic collision at the intersection of Highway 35 and 583 Avenue on Tuesday morning, May 9.

An eastbound vehicle driven by Tay Guill was attempting to turn north onto 583 Avenue when it was struck by a westbound vehicle driven by Rufus Sellen. Mercy Air transported Guill to Mercy Medical Center in Sioux City, Iowa for treatment of injuries; Sellen was treated at the scene and released.

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office was assisted at the scene by the Wakefield Volunteer Fire Department, the Dixon County Sheriff's Office and the Nebraska Department of Roads.

The collision remains under investigation.