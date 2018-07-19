Sheriff's office investigates traffic accident

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office investigated a traffic collision on Highway 98 on July 18.

At approximately 8:15 p.m. the Sheriff's Office was called to the a location 3.5 miles southeast of Carroll. An eastbound vehicle operated by Bryce Owens struck an eastbound cyclist, Amanda Broberg.

Broberg was transported to Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk for treatment of her injuries.

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office was assisted at the scene by the Winside Volunteer Fire/Rescue Department and the Carroll Volunteer Fire Department.

The collision remains under investigation.