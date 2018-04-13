Severe weather cancellations, closures and postponements

Due to the impending storm, several closings, cancellations and postponements have already been made. Check here throughout the day as this post gets updated:

UPDATES:

The Princess Party at the Wayne Eagles Club has been postponed to April 15

Junior High Track practice today has been cancelled

State Nebraska Bank will not open the main branch location April 14. The drive in location has yet to be determined

US Cellular in Wayne will be closed April 14

Wayne Prom: postponed to April 21

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge Prom: postponed to April 15

WSC Planetarium Show on April 14 has been cancelled

Cheri Hakeneis benefit in Laurel has been postponed to May 6

Wayne JV/Varsity Baseball vs Norfolk has been postponed until April 23 in Norfolk. JV plays at 5, Varsity at 7

Household Hazardous Waste event has been postponed to April 27 at the Wayne Transfer Station