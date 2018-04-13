Home / News / Severe weather cancellations, closures and postponements

Severe weather cancellations, closures and postponements

Fri, 04/13/2018
Due to the impending storm, several closings, cancellations and postponements have already been made. Check here throughout the day as this post gets updated:
 
UPDATES:
The Princess Party at the Wayne Eagles Club has been postponed to April 15
 
Junior High Track practice today has been cancelled
 
***
State Nebraska Bank will not open the main branch location April 14. The drive in location has yet to be determined
 
US Cellular in Wayne will be closed April 14
 
Wayne Prom: postponed to April 21
 
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge Prom: postponed to April 15
 
WSC Planetarium Show on April 14 has been cancelled
 
Cheri Hakeneis benefit in Laurel has been postponed to May 6
 
Wayne JV/Varsity Baseball vs Norfolk has been postponed until April 23 in Norfolk. JV plays at 5, Varsity at 7
 
Household Hazardous Waste event has been postponed to April 27 at the Wayne Transfer Station

